Man seriously injured after being stabbed in Fgura

A Syrian man was seriously injured after being stabbed in Fgura on Sunday evening.

The incident occurred at around 8:45pm in Zabbar Road.

Eyewitnesses who saw the fight informed the police. Blood was also found on the ground. A few minutes later the police were informed that a man had been admitted to hospital with stab wounds.

The victim, a 24-year-old Syrian, had been involved in a fight with another person, who then left the scene.

In a statement, later on Monday morning, the police said that the aggressor had been arrested. The aggressor is said to be another Syrian national.

An investigation is ongoing.