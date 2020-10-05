Man seriously injured after being stabbed in Fgura
The 24-year-old Syrian was admitted to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed in Fgura
A Syrian man was seriously injured after being stabbed in Fgura on Sunday evening.
The incident occurred at around 8:45pm in Zabbar Road.
Eyewitnesses who saw the fight informed the police. Blood was also found on the ground. A few minutes later the police were informed that a man had been admitted to hospital with stab wounds.
The victim, a 24-year-old Syrian, had been involved in a fight with another person, who then left the scene.
In a statement, later on Monday morning, the police said that the aggressor had been arrested. The aggressor is said to be another Syrian national.
An investigation is ongoing.
