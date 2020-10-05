menu

Man seriously injured after being stabbed in Fgura

The 24-year-old Syrian was admitted to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed in Fgura

5 October 2020, 7:47am

A Syrian man was seriously injured after being stabbed in Fgura on Sunday evening.

The incident occurred at around 8:45pm in Zabbar Road.

Eyewitnesses who saw the fight informed the police. Blood was also found on the ground. A few minutes later the police were informed that a man had been admitted to hospital with stab wounds.

The victim, a 24-year-old Syrian, had been involved in a fight with another person, who then left the scene.

In a statement, later on Monday morning, the police said that the aggressor had been arrested. The aggressor is said to be another Syrian national. 

An investigation is ongoing.

