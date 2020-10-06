Three arrested after police discover 23 kg of cannabis

Three men have been arrested after 23 kg of cannabis were discovered by police at around midnight on Monday.

Police said the three men, a 19-year-old from Birzebbuga, and two 28-year-olds residing in Marsaxlokk, were being observed for a number of days.

The three men were observed by police unloading carton boxes from a fishing vessel at the Marsaxlokk harbour. The cannabis was found inside the carton boxes.

After surrounding the men, police proceeded to carry out arrests.

A magisterial inquiry has been launched, with the men expected to be charged shortly.

Police investigations are ongoing.