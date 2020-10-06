menu

Three arrested after police discover 23 kg of cannabis

Police observed three men unloading carton boxes from a fishing vessel at the Marsaxlokk harbour

karl_azzopardi
6 October 2020, 6:06pm
by Karl Azzopardi
The men were observed offloading carton boxes containing cannabis from a boat in Marsaxlokk harbour
Three men have been arrested after 23 kg of cannabis were discovered by police at around midnight on Monday.

Police said the three men, a 19-year-old from Birzebbuga, and two 28-year-olds residing in Marsaxlokk, were being observed for a number of days.

The three men were observed by police unloading carton boxes from a fishing vessel at the Marsaxlokk harbour. The cannabis was found inside the carton boxes. 

After surrounding the men, police proceeded to carry out arrests.

A magisterial inquiry has been launched, with the men expected to be charged shortly.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
