menu

One dead, another injured in separate incidents involving metal sheets

Man dies after sheets of metal fall on him, while in a separate incident a worker was seriously injured after sheets fell on one of his feet

karl_azzopardi
7 October 2020, 7:23pm
by Karl Azzopardi

A man has died after sheets of metal fell on him while unloading them from his truck.

Police said they were called in at around 5:30 pm after their assistance was requested at Triq il-Haddedin, l-Imġarr.  

Preliminary investigations showed that the man, who is yet to be identified but is probably a foreigner according to police, was unloading the metal sheets before they fell on him.

A medical team was called onsite, but the man was certified dead on the spot.

Magistrate Gabriella Vella has launched an inquiry into the case, while district police investigations are ongoing.

Man injured by metal sheets

In a separate incident, another worker was seriously injured when a sheet of metal fell on one of his feet while carrying out works in Marsa.

The incident happened in Triq ix-Xatt il-Mollijiet, il-Marsa at around 3:00 pm on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old man, from Georgia was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in Court & Police
One dead, another injured in separate incidents involving metal sheets
Court & Police

One dead, another injured in separate incidents involving metal sheets
Karl Azzopardi
Three charged with 20kg cannabis haul found on Marsaxlokk fishing boat
Court & Police

Three charged with 20kg cannabis haul found on Marsaxlokk fishing boat
Matthew Agius
Caruana Galizia public inquiry: 'Not firing Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri was a grave error' - Jose Herrera
Court & Police

Caruana Galizia public inquiry: 'Not firing Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri was a grave error' - Jose Herrera
Matthew Agius
Three arrested after police discover 23 kg of cannabis
Court & Police

Three arrested after police discover 23 kg of cannabis
Karl Azzopardi
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.