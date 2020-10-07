One dead, another injured in separate incidents involving metal sheets

A man has died after sheets of metal fell on him while unloading them from his truck.

Police said they were called in at around 5:30 pm after their assistance was requested at Triq il-Haddedin, l-Imġarr.

Preliminary investigations showed that the man, who is yet to be identified but is probably a foreigner according to police, was unloading the metal sheets before they fell on him.

A medical team was called onsite, but the man was certified dead on the spot.

Magistrate Gabriella Vella has launched an inquiry into the case, while district police investigations are ongoing.

Man injured by metal sheets

In a separate incident, another worker was seriously injured when a sheet of metal fell on one of his feet while carrying out works in Marsa.

The incident happened in Triq ix-Xatt il-Mollijiet, il-Marsa at around 3:00 pm on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old man, from Georgia was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.