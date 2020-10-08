No one injured in St Paul's Bay hold-up, robber on the run

No one was injured in a hold-up on Wednesday evening at a shop in St Paul's Bay, the police said.

The incident occurred at around 6:45pm in Triq il-Halel.

Police said that a masked and hooded man armed with a knife entered the shop and demanded money from the saleswoman.

The shop was being manned by a 25-year-old Hungarian woman.

After taking the money, the robber also grabbed 10 packets of cigarettes and fled the scene. The robber remains on the run.

An inquiry has been opened, and an investigation is underway.