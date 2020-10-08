Owen Bonnici distances himself from SLAPP suits in raucous libel sitting

Minister Owen Bonnici testified in a libel case he filed against opposition MP Jason Azzopardi this morning.

Bonnici was objecting to being called a “criminal” by Azzopardi and denying he had any involvement in SLAPP libels filed against the PN MP and assassinated journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

It was a combative sitting with raised tempers from lawyers to both sides of the case. At one-point presiding magistrate Rachel Montebello retired to chambers when lawyer Pawlu Lia started shouting at a testifying Azzopardi whilst the court was addressing him.

Lia had shown Azzopardi a Facebook post he had made on 16 December, describing Bonnici and other government officials as criminals. But Lia had interrupted Azzopardi as he was about to begin making a prepared reply.

Azzopardi told the court that after the Egrant report was published, the words “giddibin” (liars) and “kriminali” (criminals) were fitting.

“What crime? When was he found guilty? These are my questions and you must answer them first!” shouted Lia.

“No,” Azzopardi replied “but it doesn’t mean he isn’t a criminal. Who doesn't fight corruption is corrupt. Minister Bonnici gave contracts to Nexia BT, who are corrupt, he justified the actions of Konrad Mizzi who is corrupt, he breached the rights of Repubblika some 600 times. Corrupt," said the lawyer as the opposing counsel drowned out his words.

The court said Lia’s behaviour and shouting ("ghajjat sfrenat in facem curiae") whilst the court was addressing the same lawyer was not acceptable. The magistrate warned that if this behaviour continued by either lawyer, the sitting would be put off and “the opportune action would be taken.”

When the magistrate returned, Lia apologised to the court. He was rattled by the presence of journalists and said court was not the forum for political speeches.

Later on in the sitting, Minister Owen Bonnici took the witness stand.

“In the political arena many things are said and I accept them, but that the allegation that [I am] a criminal I cannot accept. The implications are great, not only on politics but also as a legal professional. This is the second libel I have ever filed…I would like to understand what he means by myself being a criminal, when I have never been convicted of any crime, which despite the exhaustive scrutiny today, nothing has come to light.”

“I had to take action to clear my name because it is not true and it is being repeated today too. The Egrant report mentions a presentation made to Konrad Mizzi with regards particular work between China and Malta. I know as much as any other citizen about this. That Azzopardi tries to stick me in the middle…this is an invention from beginning to end. “

Lawyer Joseph Zammit Maempel, for Azzopardi, asked Bonnici whether he agreed that he had breached the Constitution, referring to a Constitutional judgment from last year about the nightly clearing of tributes to slain journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia before the Great Siege memorial.

“Does this render me a criminal, then?” retorted Bonnici.

As his testimony moved on, he explained that Chris Kalin had spoken to him, Keith Schembri and then Prime Minister Joseph Muscat announcing Kalin’s intention to file SLAPP lawsuits against Caruana Galizia and Azzopardi during a meeting on the IIP scheme.

He had briefed him on the scheme’s work and then opened up about journalists’ damaging stories, Bonnici said.

“I made it clear that interpellator letters are sent first before libels. If you want to file libel that’s your decision but my advice is to file these letters. I showed no interest in this lawsuit. The suggestion is that I wanted to conspire in making these libels, but he had the opportunity to do it and did it.”

The case continues on November 25.

Lawyer Pawlu Lia is appearing for Bonnici, whilst lawyer Joseph Zammit Maempel is appearing for Azzopardi in the libel proceedings. Magistrate Rachel Montebello is presiding.