menu

[LIVE] Caruana Galizia public inquiry continues with Minister Carmelo Abela's testimony

Follow us live as the public inquiry into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia continues

matthew_agius
9 October 2020, 9:44am
by Matthew Agius
Caruana Galizia was murdered in a car bomb just outside her Bidnija home on 16 October 2017
Caruana Galizia was murdered in a car bomb just outside her Bidnija home on 16 October 2017
10:39 This exchange is about Operation Green, which was the police investigation into allegations of money laundering involving Konrad Mizzi, following the FIAU report. Kurt Sansone
10:38 Abela: “No. I only know this from what he told this board.” Kurt Sansone
10:37 Abela is asked whether he knew that former police commissioner Michael Cassar had received a report from the FIAU on Konrad Mizzi at the time the Panama Papers broke. Kurt Sansone
10:35 Abela: “I was abroad with the president. When I was told, at first I didn't believe it. I was dumbfounded. It is a condemnable thing and I was shocked. I tried to see what the papers were reporting.” Kurt Sansone
10:34 What was his reaction to the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia? Kurt Sansone
10:33 Said Pullicino asks whether Muscat had been betrayed. Abela says the question should be posed to Muscat himself. Kurt Sansone
10:32 Asked about the resignation of former prime minister Joseph Muscat, Abela says that Muscat had already expressed himself. “He wanted to shoulder responsibility,” he says. Kurt Sansone
10:31 Abela: “As you say, the important thing is to work together... I have no facts to share if there was anyone who crossed the line or not. Working with the commercial sector is good because it creates jobs.” Kurt Sansone
10:30 “The problem is when business friendly becomes money friendly,” says Said Pullicino. Did the witness have this feeling, that money was taking over? Kurt Sansone
10:28 Abela: “The aim of the PL in 2013 was to have an energy plan. I am not a person who has friendships or ties with the business community. I understand that they want to be close but the important thing is to have a limit. I never knew or met Yorgen Fenech. I didn't know his face.” Kurt Sansone
10:27 Mallia asks the minister whether he was aware of encroachment by businessmen into the party. Kurt Sansone
10:26 The reference to the MOU is an agreement between Malta Enterprise and some of the VGH investors on a project for the part privatisation of public hospitals that was similar to the eventual request for proposals issued by the government some months later. Kurt Sansone
10:24 Abela: “The timing of the VGH project I don't remember and I might not have been a Cabinet member at the time. What I heard about it was from the media. I was not present for any presentations on the hospitals project. I got to know about the Memorandum of Understanding with VGH from the media.” Kurt Sansone
10:22 The judges are asking about the apparent contradictions. Projects such as those in the health sector are very important and need to be looked at and prepared in detail, Said Pullicino says. “Wouldn't the Cabinet discuss the investors or seek due diligence? Didn't you discuss the financial strength of the investor?” Kurt Sansone
10:20 Abela: “Cabinet members are notified on projects through memos, followed by a presentation by the minister. I don't think any Cabinet has discussed projects in detail.” Kurt Sansone
10:19 Lofaro: “Was their scrutiny on such projects?” Kurt Sansone
10:19 Asked about the kitchen cabinet during Muscat’s tenure, Abela says that it was natural that the chief of staff of any minister would be close to the minister. “On specific projects which you've mentioned involving Konrad Mizzi, one would assume that the minister would discuss with the prime minister. I would not be present for such discussions. I can't really say,” Abela says, pointing out that the Electrogas project was started before he was a Cabinet minister. Kurt Sansone
10:17 Abela: “Naturally, Robert Abela entered at a time when he faced a pandemic. I think he would have preferred to start in another way. Prime minister Muscat had the experience of nearly five years as Opposition leader so he could prepare for these things.” Kurt Sansone
10:16 Abela is asked what difference he sees between Muscat’s administration and the present one. “Is there a difference in how they work?” Kurt Sansone
10:12 Abela says that at the time he was abroad a lot. “When I was in Malta and attended Cabinet, I don't think the issue was raised… but Joseph Muscat had sought one to one meetings with his ministers.” Kurt Sansone
10:11 But Schembri did not resign, point out the board. Kurt Sansone
10:11 Abela: “What I can say is my view... I felt that it was important that they clear their name before continuing with their duties. I had told the Prime Minister this.” Kurt Sansone
10:10 “There was some complacency or inaction,” says Said Pullicino. Kurt Sansone
10:10 Abela: “I felt that the institutions of our country should be allowed to work in absolute freedom... the police had to be free to start or not start an investigation as they saw fit. Every allegation must be investigated and if sufficient evidence is found, criminal action should be taken… If I did intervene I would be criticised, if I didn't I would also be criticised.” Kurt Sansone
10:08 Said Pullicino points out that some [political] action was taken against Mizzi but not against Schembri. Mizzi was forced to resign from PL deputy leader and had his ministry portfolio truncated by the prime minister, although he was retained as minister within the OPM. On Schembri, then prime minister Joseph Muscat did nothing. Kurt Sansone
10:06 Abela says it wasn't his role to order the police to investigate. “They were free in their role to investigate and prosecute at will. I was not aware of the Attorney General’s go-slow recommendation,” he adds. Kurt Sansone
10:06 Offshore companies are an avenue for money laundering, points out chief justice emeritus Joseph Said Pullicino. “Did you, as home affairs minister, feel the need to speak to them or the police?” Kurt Sansone
10:04 Abela: “Directly, no. Because we had an explanation from their side. What I remember is that during a parliamentary group meeting, Mizzi had given an explanation...” Kurt Sansone
10:03 Abela is asked whether he had asked Schembri and Konrad Mizzi about their Panama companies when the Panama Papers story broke. Kurt Sansone
10:02 Asked about his relationship with Keith Schembri, Abela says he had a working relationship with him. “I don't feel I should pass judgement on whether he had excessive powers, that's up to the individual opinion, but he was a reference point. If someone consults him, it isn't necessarily a power, but he had influence, yes,” Abela replies. Kurt Sansone
10:00 Mallia asks whether Abela was spokesman for the Electorgas project when it was announced in 2013. “Not exactly, I was government spokesman... I wouldn't receive any information about this project. The ministry in charge of the project would take care of the project’s PR,” Abela says. Kurt Sansone
09:57 Abela: “All I know is that he was made chief of staff. It was public knowledge that he was heavily involved in the election preparations.” Kurt Sansone
09:56 Mallia: “After the 2013 election was Schembri immediately made OPM chief of staff?” Kurt Sansone
09:55 Abela: “I don't know because I met him after the 2013 election.” Kurt Sansone
09:55 He is asked what role Keith Schembri played during the election campaign and before. Kurt Sansone
09:54 He explains that the PL had a promise for cheaper electricity and utility bills. “There was a timeline for the new power station but I don't recall the gas storage tanker [being part of the plan]. The privatisation of the state hospitals was not part of the campaign either,” Abela says. Kurt Sansone
09:53 Judge Abigail Lofaro asks whether the Individual Investor Programme was mentioned. “It hadn't,” he answers. Kurt Sansone
09:52 Judge emeritus Michael Mallia asks if the hospitals privatisation deal had been mentioned in the electoral campaign. “No, I don't think so,” Abela replies. Kurt Sansone
09:51 Abela says that in December 2014 he became minister for home affairs and national security. This happened after the resignation of then home affairs minister Manuel Mallia. After the June 2017 general election he became minister for foreign affairs. Kurt Sansone
09:49 Abela: “I was a candidate in 2013. My first election was in 1996. I was a candidate again and I had a role of shadow minister. After 2013, I was appointed Whip of the parliamentary group. Some months later I was also given the role of government spokesman and started to work at the Office of the Prime Minister.” Kurt Sansone
09:48 He is asked about his previous senior roles in the Labour Party and the 2013 electoral campaign. Kurt Sansone
09:47 A knock on the door and the judges enter the courtroom. The sitting begins and Minister Carmelo Abela is summoned to the stand. He takes the oath. Kurt Sansone
09:46 Good morning. Kurt Sansone

The public inquiry into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia continues on Friday.

Today Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister Carmelo Abela is due to testify.

In the previous sitting, Culture Minister Jose Herrera testified that he believed not firing Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri when the Panama papers emerged was a “grave error.”

READ MORE: Caruana Galizia public inquiry: 'Not firing Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri was a grave error' - Jose Herrera

The public inquiry into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia is tasked with, amongst other things, determining whether the State did all it could to prevent the murder from happening.

Caruana Galizia was murdered in a car bomb just outside her Bidnija home on 16 October 2017.

Three men, George Degiorgio, Alfred Degiorgio and Vince Muscat, have been charged with carrying out the assassination, while Yorgen Fenech is charged with masterminding the murder.

Melvin Theuma, who acted as a middleman between Fenech and the three killers, was granted a presidential pardon last year to tell all.

The inquiry is led by retired judge Michael Mallia and includes former chief justice Joseph Said Pullicino and Judge Abigail Lofaro.

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
More in Court & Police
Forklift driver dies in occupational accident in Birzebbugia
Court & Police

Forklift driver dies in occupational accident in Birzebbugia
[LIVE] Caruana Galizia public inquiry continues with Minister Carmelo Abela's testimony
Court & Police

[LIVE] Caruana Galizia public inquiry continues with Minister Carmelo Abela's testimony
Matthew Agius
Migrant charged with providing false documents
Court & Police

Migrant charged with providing false documents
Matthew Agius
Owen Bonnici distances himself from SLAPP suits in raucous libel sitting
Court & Police

Owen Bonnici distances himself from SLAPP suits in raucous libel sitting
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.