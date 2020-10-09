Man cleared of beating mother's captor during citizen's arrest

The son of a woman who was raped and held against her will in an underground cave for three days in 2017 has been cleared of grievously injuring his mother’s captor.

Owen Vella of Kalkara had been charged with grievously injuring Roddie Swinton Williams on 30 October 2017 at around 7pm whilst performing a citizen’s arrest on him.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo had heard police witnesses explain how police had received information about an argument involving Williams, who was on the police wanted list following the reported disappearance of his partner.

As they approached the residence in Triq is-Salvatur Kalkara, officers spotted a dark-skinned person on the ground, tied up with a rope. The prostrate man was identified as Williams, who was taken to the Bormla police station to avoid further trouble.

Vella told the police he had been walking his dog when he saw Williams and asked him where his mother was, but Williams had tried to flee. A neighbour helped Vella detain Williams, who claimed he was beaten by Vella at this point.

Vella’s mother was later found trapped and close to death in a cave near Fort Rinella - alive, but also severely traumatised.

At the time of his arrest, Williams had told a police sergeant that Vella had never wanted his mother to go out with him.

The neighbour who assisted in William’s capture testified that Vella had tied up the man and demanded information on his mother’s whereabouts. The information he received later led to her rescue, he said.

Williams suffered facial injuries in the struggle.

The accused, Vella, had also testified. He explained that at the time his mother had been missing for three days. He had suspected Williams because a week before he had tried to kidnap his estranged wife from in front of her father’s house. Vella’s grandfather had been slightly injured that day, he said.

On the day of the arrest, he had been walking his dog when he spotted Williams, who ran off. He explained that even when he had pinned Williams down, he continued to resist, so Vella had called for help. One neighbour threw him a rope to tie up the man until the police arrived.

Vella tied Williams’ legs together, preventing his escape. Williams then attempted to bargain with the son, telling him that if he untied him, he would tell him where his mother was, but Vella refused.

The captive had resisted and had to be subdued with “a little” force. Vella was also injured whilst detaining Williams. Photographs taken by his sister showed finger marks around Vella’s neck and other injuries to his elbow, back and knees.

In her judgment on the matter, Magistrate Farrugia Frendo observed that what Williams had been subjected to constituted a “citizen’s arrest” – a recent addition to Malta’s criminal law.

As the man had tried to escape, force had to be used. In the absence of this arrest, Williams would not have been apprehended and questioned in time to lead the police to his victim’s hiding place before her death.

Clearing Vella of all criminal guilt or punishment, the court said: “In the opinion of the court, both the passage of time since the disappearance of the accused’s mother and the suspicion that the parte civile could have been involved meant that his arrest was legal. The fact that the accused had to use greater force to detain him had led to the parte civile suffering grievous injuries was justified by the situation where you had a person who had only a short while left to live because of where she was found.”

Inspector Christabelle Chetcuti prosecuted.

Lawyers Ludvic Caruana and Janice Borg represented Vella in the proceedings.