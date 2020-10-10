Two held by police after mugging which left woman grievously injured

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of a violent mugging in Ħamrun in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A woman was left grievously hurt and a man was slightly injured in the 2.30am mugging on Triq Joe Scibberas. The two victims, a 37-year-old woman from Moldova and 32-year-old Pieta’ man, were found wounded at the scene by police answering an emergency call. They told police that they had been assaulted by three foreigners, who escaped with money they stole.

District police were joined by members of the police’s rapid intervention unit and major crimes unit and a search for the aggressors got underway.

Two suspects, both Eritrean nationals, were arrested after police spotted them nearby acting suspiciously. The two men matched descriptions provided by the victims.

Both men are being held at the police lock-up in Floriana. The two victims are receiving treatment at Mater Dei Hospital.

A police investigation is underway.