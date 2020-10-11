Investigation into hotel room thefts leads to arrest of Libyan man

A 38-year-old Libyan man has been arrested in relation to theft from a hotel establishment.

The theft took place on July 9 at a hotel in Triq il-Fliegu, San Pawl il-Baħar.

Two persons had found their hotel rooms open and cluttered, reporting the incident to the police. A variety of personal objects were found to be stolen.

Further investigations allowed the police to identify the thief, who is currently being held at the General Police Headquarters in Floriana.

An inquiry has been opened under the orders of Magistrate Dr Joe Mifsud. The man will be taken to court later this morning.