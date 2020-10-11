menu

Investigation into hotel room thefts leads to arrest of Libyan man

The theft took place at a hotel in San Pawl il-Baħar on October 9

nicole_meilak
11 October 2020, 10:40am
by Nicole Meilak

A 38-year-old Libyan man has been arrested in relation to theft from a hotel establishment.

The theft took place on July 9 at a hotel in Triq il-Fliegu, San Pawl il-Baħar. 

Two persons had found their hotel rooms open and cluttered, reporting the incident to the police. A variety of personal objects were found to be stolen.

Further investigations allowed the police to identify the thief, who is currently being held at the General Police Headquarters in Floriana.

An inquiry has been opened under the orders of Magistrate Dr Joe Mifsud. The man will be taken to court later this morning.

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
More in Court & Police
Investigation into hotel room thefts leads to arrest of Libyan man
Court & Police

Investigation into hotel room thefts leads to arrest of Libyan man
Nicole Meilak
Two held by police after mugging which left woman grievously injured
Court & Police

Two held by police after mugging which left woman grievously injured
Matthew Agius
School minivan driver who raped 8-year-old girl is jailed for 12 years
Court & Police

School minivan driver who raped 8-year-old girl is jailed for 12 years
Matthew Agius
Teenager on bail after being charged with trying to run over Transport Malta officers
Court & Police

Teenager on bail after being charged with trying to run over Transport Malta officers
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.