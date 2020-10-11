Polish man residing in Malta extradited on basis of a European Arrest Warrant

A 28-year-old Polish man connected to various thefts in Poland has been extradited from Malta to serve his sentence in Poland, police sources confirm.

Police were following a European Arrest Warrant released by Polish authorities.

After investigations showed that the man was living in Malta, he was arrested in Birkirkara on September 27.

Two days after his arrest, the man was brought to court in front of Dr Yana Micallef Stafrace in order to start extradition proceedings to Poland.

He agreed to the extradition, with the case being passed on to Polish authorities.

The prosecuction was headed by Inspector Mark Galea from the International Relations Unit, while the extradition process was supervised by the International Relations Unit within the Police Force.