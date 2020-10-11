menu

Polish man residing in Malta extradited on basis of a European Arrest Warrant

The man is linked to various thefts in Poland between 2010 and 2011

11 October 2020, 5:06pm
by Nicole Meilak

A 28-year-old Polish man connected to various thefts in Poland has been extradited from Malta to serve his sentence in Poland, police sources confirm.

Police were following a European Arrest Warrant released by Polish authorities.

After investigations showed that the man was living in Malta, he was arrested in Birkirkara on September 27.

Two days after his arrest, the man was brought to court in front of Dr Yana Micallef Stafrace in order to start extradition proceedings to Poland.

He agreed to the extradition, with the case being passed on to Polish authorities. 

The prosecuction was headed by Inspector Mark Galea from the International Relations Unit, while the extradition process was supervised by the International Relations Unit within the Police Force.

