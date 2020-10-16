[WATCH] Major police operation finalised as three taken under investigation

Credit: Communications Office, Malta Police Force

A joint operation led by the Major Crimes Unit has resulted in arrest of three persons in connection to illicit activity.

Starting on 13 October, the operation began at 4.00am in the area known as Fuq Verdala in Bormla. After days of observation, police narrowed the operation down to three places.

During the search, police found an amount of drugs and suspicious objects surrounding illegal activity. Among these items was an electronic device capable of picking up frequencies from police.

Officials from the Department of Animal Welfare were of assistance during the operation as seven aggressive dogs were on the suspected site.

The operation was carried out by the Major Crimes Unit, the Special Intervention Unit, drugs squad and dogs' section.

Assistant commissioner Sandro Gatt praised the work of the police force. "This operation clearly shows how different units within the Police Force work hand in hand, and with success, to fight all forms of criminality," he said.