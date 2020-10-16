menu

[WATCH] Major police operation finalised as three taken under investigation

Those arrested are currently being investigated at Police Headquarters

nicole_meilak
16 October 2020, 4:43pm
by Nicole Meilak
The operation took several days and resulted in the arrest of three persons -Communication Office, Malta Police Force
The operation took several days and resulted in the arrest of three persons -Communication Office, Malta Police Force
Credit: Communications Office, Malta Police Force

A joint operation led by the Major Crimes Unit has resulted in arrest of three persons in connection to illicit activity. 

Starting on 13 October, the operation began at 4.00am in the area known as Fuq Verdala in Bormla. After days of observation, police narrowed the operation down to three places.

During the search, police found an amount of drugs and suspicious objects surrounding illegal activity. Among these items was an electronic device capable of picking up frequencies from police.

Officials from the Department of Animal Welfare were of assistance during the operation as seven aggressive dogs were on the suspected site.

The operation was carried out by the Major Crimes Unit, the Special Intervention Unit, drugs squad and dogs' section. 

Assistant commissioner Sandro Gatt praised the work of the police force. "This operation clearly shows how different units within the Police Force work hand in hand, and with success, to fight all forms of criminality," he said.

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
More in Court & Police
Private security guard to be indicted after Safi migrant riot shooting
Court & Police

Private security guard to be indicted after Safi migrant riot shooting
Matthew Agius
[WATCH] Major police operation finalised as three taken under investigation
Court & Police

[WATCH] Major police operation finalised as three taken under investigation
Nicole Meilak
Edward Zammit Lewis tells inquiry that meetings, chats with Yorgen Fenech were 'in good faith'
Court & Police

Edward Zammit Lewis tells inquiry that meetings, chats with Yorgen Fenech were 'in good faith'
Matthew Agius
Yorgen Fenech asks court not to make his phone data public 'to protect third parties'
Court & Police

Yorgen Fenech asks court not to make his phone data public 'to protect third parties'
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.