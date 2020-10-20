menu

Man seriously injured in traffic accident

A 57-year-old man was seriously injured in a traffic accident in Birkirkara 

20 October 2020, 3:12pm
The accident occurred at 9:30am in Triq Brared
The accident occurred at 9:30am in Triq Brared

A 57-year-old man was seriously injured in a traffic accident in Birkirkara on Tuesday afternoon.

The accident occurred at 9:30am in Triq Brared.

Police said that the man, from Marsa, was hit by a Toyota Avensis being driven by a 73-year-old from Attard.

The man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

An investigation is ongoing.

More in Court & Police
Man seriously injured in traffic accident
Court & Police

Man seriously injured in traffic accident
€23,650 in undeclared cash discovered by Peter the Sniffer Dog
Court & Police

€23,650 in undeclared cash discovered by Peter the Sniffer Dog
Nicole Meilak
Two charged with retaining head of vandalised statue, granted bail
Court & Police

Two charged with retaining head of vandalised statue, granted bail
Karl Azzopardi
Youths arrested after allegedly decapitating statue of St Anthony
Court & Police

Youths arrested after allegedly decapitating statue of St Anthony
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.