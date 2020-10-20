Man seriously injured in traffic accident

A 57-year-old man was seriously injured in a traffic accident in Birkirkara on Tuesday afternoon.

The accident occurred at 9:30am in Triq Brared.

Police said that the man, from Marsa, was hit by a Toyota Avensis being driven by a 73-year-old from Attard.

The man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

An investigation is ongoing.