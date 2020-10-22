Doctor testifies about injuries suffered by Chadian youth run over by Lassana Cisse's alleged killers

The Chadian youth who was allegedly run over by the men accused of the murder of Lassana Cisse had suffered a fracture to his shoulder and had been unable to recall what happened, a doctor has told the magistrate presiding the compilation of evidence against Lorin Scicluna and Francesco Fenech.

Scicluna and Fenech, both former AFM soldiers, are charged with the murder of Cisse, 42, who was killed in April 2019 whilst walking near the Hal Far Open Centre.

The doctor told Magistrate Ian Farrugia that the 17-year-old youth was exhibiting a deformity in his left shoulder and swelling on the back of his head when he first treated him. He had first seen the patient on 2 February 2019 and had released him from hospital three days later.

The pair are also accused of grievously injuring the man from Chad and the attempted homicide of two men from Gambia who were wounded in the attack.

Superintendent Keith Arnaud and Superintendent Trevor Micallef are prosecuting. Lawyers Franco Debono, Amadeus Cachia, Francesca Zarb and Kris Busietta are appearing for Scicluna. Lawyers Giannella de Marco and Stephen Tonna Lowell are defending Fenech. Lawyer Joe Giglio is appearing parte civile.