Jordan Azzopardi is denied bail again

The court of magistrates has refused a bail request filed by suspected drug trafficker Jordan Azzopardi, saying he was not sufficiently trustworthy to be released from arrest.

In a sitting held yesterday, lawyers Joe Giglio, Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia pointed out that the case had been dragging on since March 2019.

30-year-old Azzopardi has been held in preventive custody at Corradino Prisons since 13 March last year. He is accused of masterminding a nationwide drug distribution network and is facing 15 charges, which include trafficking heroin, cocaine and cannabis.

Azzopardi’s girlfriend, who cannot be named after a court order in this regard, is also accused of similar charges.

The defence lawyers insisted with magistrate Doreen Clarke that their client is presumed innocent and that other people had been granted bail on similar charges.

The prosecution, led by Inspector Mark Mercieca opposed the request, due to the man’s lack of trustworthiness and the fear that he could abscond.

The defence argued that if bail is refused on the grounds that someone could escape the islands, then it would never be granted to anyone. Drug traffickers had been given bail on charges of importing or distributing up to 100kg of drugs, they pointed out.

The court, however, said that it was still not convinced that the accused would obey its conditions and denied the request.

Inspectors Mark Mercieca, Justine Grech and Nicholas Vella are prosecuting, assisted by lawyers Elaine Mercieca and Ann Marie Cutajar from the Attorney General’s office.