Man accused of domestic violence granted bail after court told he was

A man accused of domestic violence has been granted bail after a court heard that he was emotionally destroyed from spending the last two weeks in prison.

Magistrate Gabriella Vella granted the man bail after hearing his defence lawyers Matthew Xuereb and Mario Mifsud argue that there was no fear of him tampering with evidence as the alleged victim had testified.

The accused, a businessman, was being kept in prison and this fact was causing him to suffer a great deal, said his lawyers.

The woman had told the court that she had been in an abusive relationship with the man, with whom she had been married for around 13 years. During one argument the accused had allegedly picked up a knife and threatened the woman with it.

The defence insisted on the presumption of innocence, arguing that it wasn’t there just to be paid lip service to.

The court released the man to his waiting family members against a deposit of €500 and a personal guarantee of €10,000.

Lawyer Veronique Dalli appeared parte civile for the woman.