Woman, 53, fights for her life after three-storey drop

Woman falls from third-floor balcony in Gozo

24 October 2020, 8:40am

A woman fell from a third-floor balcony in Munxar in the early hours of Saturday morning and is now fighting for her life.

The German national, 53, fell from the balcony of an apartment on Triq il-Qsajjem.

Police said they were alerted about the incident at 1am by health authorities. A medical team rushed the woman to Gozo General Hospital, where doctors have certified her injuries as being serious in nature.

Magistrate Brigitte Sultana is leading an inquiry into the case. A police investigation is ongoing.

Nicole Meilak
