Woman seriously hurt in 3-storey fall in Gozo

A 53 year old woman has been hospitalised after a fall from a 3rd storey balcony in Gozo.

The police said that they had been informed of the incident, which took place in Triq il-Qsajjem in Munxar, at around 1 am.

At the scene, officers found that the woman, who is from Germany, had fallen out of the balcony. She was taken to the Gozo General Hospital in an ambulance and was confirmed to be suffering from serious injuries.

Duty Magistrate Brigitte Sultana is carrying out an inquiry and police investigations are on-going.