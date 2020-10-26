menu

Foreign worker seriously injured in Gozo construction site incident

karl_azzopardi
26 October 2020, 4:20pm
by Karl Azzopardi

A Ghanian man has been seriously injured after falling two storeys at a construction site in Sqaq ix-Xagħri, ix-Xagħra.

The incident happened at around 9:30 am on Monday.

Preliminary investigations showed that the man landed into an empty pool below him.

An ambulance was called onsite, and took the man to the Gozo General Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
