Foreign worker seriously injured in Gozo construction site incident

A Ghanian man has been seriously injured after falling two storeys at a construction site in Sqaq ix-Xagħri, ix-Xagħra.

The incident happened at around 9:30 am on Monday.

Preliminary investigations showed that the man landed into an empty pool below him.

An ambulance was called onsite, and took the man to the Gozo General Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.