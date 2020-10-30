[LIVE] Caruana Galizia public inquiry: Former attorney general testifying

The public inquiry into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia continues on Friday with the testimony of former attorney general Peter Grech.

In the previous sitting, police Assistant Commissioner Alexandra Mamo told the court that an investigation into the Panama Papers, codenamed Operation Green, was at magisterial inquiry stage and one of two judicial probes was at “a crucial stage”.

The public inquiry into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia is tasked with, amongst other things, determining whether the State did all it could to prevent the murder from happening.

Caruana Galizia was murdered in a car bomb just outside her Bidnija home on 16 October 2017.

Three men, George Degiorgio, Alfred Degiorgio and Vince Muscat, have been charged with carrying out the assassination, while Yorgen Fenech is charged with masterminding the murder.

Melvin Theuma, who acted as a middleman between Fenech and the three killers, was granted a presidential pardon last year to tell all.

The inquiry is led by retired judge Michael Mallia and includes former chief justice Joseph Said Pullicino and Judge Abigail Lofaro.