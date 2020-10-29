Yorgen Fenech wants testimonies of inquiry’s behind-closed-doors witnesses

The Tumas magnate Yorgen Fenech has filed a second judicial application to have all behind-closed-doors testimonies in the public inquiry into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, provided to his defence team.

Fenech, accused of being the mastermind in the assassination, told the public inquiry’s judges it was important he has access to any relevant proof to enable him take “all logical steps entitled to him at law and exercise his rights in relation to these witnesses.”

Several witnesses to the Caruana Galizia public inquiry, including top police brass, have only submitted their testimony behind closed doors to ensure confidentiality.

Fenech now wants the inquiry board, which is chaired by Chief Justice emeritus Joseph Said Pullicino, to provide him with a copy of these testimonies.

The board of inquiry has only allowed Fenech’s defence to have access to all public testimonies.

“As long as these witnesses are allowed to testify behind closed doors, Fenech has no way of knowing what has been said under oath, especially if these witnesses have mentioned him or the facts concerning the compilation of evidence against him,” lawyers Gianluca Caruana Curran, Charles Mercieca, and Marion Camilleri said.

“Fenech has the right to know what these witnesses said about him and the facts about the accusations he is facing, so that he can take any steps the law entitles him to… this evidence, which served for the board to summon further witnesses, certainly form part of the board’s final decision. If these witnesses have mentioned Fenech or facts that incriminate him, he has the right to be able to have access to such evidence.”