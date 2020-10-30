Judge dismisses pleas made by hitmen in Caruana Galizia murder pre-trial hearing

The Criminal Court has dismissed all 118 preliminary pleas made by the defence lawyers to the men accused of carrying out the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Lawyers for Degiorgio brothers Alfred and George and Vincent Muscat had made the arguments which deal in the large part with the admissibility of items of evidence against the men.

In a sitting, early on in the proceedings, presiding judge Edwina Grima had pointed out that in its written submissions, the defence had laid out 118 arguments which the court wanted to tackle systematically.

There were so many arguments that the court had ordered that each one be tackled by both parties before moving on to the next, and not have all counter arguments at the end, as normally happens.

The resulting exhaustive 209-page judgment dismisses all the pleas raised by the lawyers as well as those of the Attorney General about admissibility of evidence.

However, it states that at the opportune stage, the court would address the jurors and explain the concept of probatory value and the weighting they should give to evidence when deliberating on a verdict.

The court directed the parties to conform to its instructions on the production of the evidence, saying that at no moment during the jury should there be a reference to the accused’s criminal records, barring those exceptions listed in the criminal code.

The case was put off until the result of any eventual appeal is handed down or, in case no appeal is filed, until the case is heard by a jury.

After today’s decision, the accused have a right to raise ulterior pleas on any fresh evidence that may have been or may be brought before the murder compilation after the issuing of the bill of indictment.

Among that evidence, there are likely to be fresh transcripts of testimonies and further cross-examination of Melvin Theuma, the self-confessed middleman in the assassination.

All three accused gave notice of appeal.

Lawyers William Cuschieri and Marc Sant appeared for the defence.

Deputy Attorney General Philip Galea Farrugia and Nadia Attard from the Office of the AG prosecuted.

Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Karol Aquilina appeared parte civile.