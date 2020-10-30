Trio handed suspended sentences over 'vigilante' attack on bail breacher

Two brothers and a friend who had filed a police report over a man breaching his bail conditions have been handed suspended sentences after taking the law into their own hands and beating him up when the police took no action.

Michael and Daniel Pace, aged 36 and 28 respectively, together with 28-year-old Adrian Tonna were sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment suspended for three years after they were found guilty of seriously injuring Lineker David Micallef in 2015.

The self-employed Pace brothers and their electrician friend, all from Birkirkara had started an altercation with Micallef on 18 August 2015 at around 11:30pm, outside Micallef’s home.

Amongst other injuries, the victim had lost two teeth in the beating.

The incident was a result of a long-running feud between the Pace and Micallef families, the court was told. Michael Pace has a son with Micallef’s sister and around a week before the incident the brothers had allegedly threatened Pace.

On the day in question, the accused men had seen Micallef walking around past his bail curfew.

They had called the police to inform them of this fact and had waited outside Micallef's house to make sure that the police responded to their report, but after an hour and fifteen minutes of waiting, the victim arrived in his car and was attacked. The police had not arrived by that time, their lawyer had explained to the court.

Micallef was assaulted whilst opening his front door, suffering grievous injuries as a result of the beating he received. He was later taken to the Mosta Health Centre by the police, where he was found to have suffered black eyes and blows to the head and was referred to hospital for further tests, besides having two of his teeth knocked out.

The court was told that the victim had forgiven his assailants and both prosecution and the defence stated that the accused did not merit an effective prison sentence.

However, the court said that this did not mean that the accused could be exonerated from their criminal responsibility or shouldn’t carry the legal responsibility for their actions.

The actions of the accused must be taken as a risk to the society they live in and the victim’s forgiveness must never be understood as leading to some kind of amnesty.”

The beating was “almost capricious” said the court, noting that despite Michael Pace testifying as to his motives, he had brought no evidence to support them.

The fact that one of the accused has a son in the victim’s family should have served to curtail the behaviour that led to this incident, said the court.

Ambushing a person outside his home and beating him up was inexcusable and unacceptable, said the court, noting that the men had not learned from their past but had used it as a motive for their actions.

The court said it was not convinced by the defence’s argument that the victim had brought it on himself, noting that there was insufficient provocation to excuse the actions of the accused men. In fact, it clearly emerged that on the day of the incident there was no form of prior contact with the victim.

Magistrate Nadine Lia said she was convinced that the incident was premeditated and planned ahead by the accused.

Inspector Luke Bonello prosecuted, whilst lawyers Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia were defence counsel.