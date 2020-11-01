menu

2,500 cars stopped by police during October traffic controls

Traffic controls carried out by police in October managed to identify drivers driving under the influence of alcohol and others in possession of drugs

karl_azzopardi
1 November 2020, 4:15pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Traffic controls in October of over 2,500 cars managed to uncover a number of drunk drivers and drugs, the police have said.

In a statement, the police said that throughout the month of October, traffic controls were carried out in a number of localities across Malta and Gozo.

Controls were carried out daily at different times in Vittoriosa, Birkirkara, Birżebbuġa, Cospicua, Floriana, Għajnsielem, Ħamrun, Kirkop, Luqa, Marsa, Marsascala, Mosta, Naxxar, Qawra, Qormi, Rabat, Paola, Santa Venera, St Julian’s, San Ġwann, St Paul’s Bay, Siġġiewi, Victoria and Żabbar.

A number of fines were given to drivers not wearing a seat belt, for not having a license or insurance cover and for excessive speeding.

Drivers were also caught driving under the influence of alcohol. Others were found in possession of cannabis and cocaine.

Drivers of vehicles who offer passenger carrying services like taxis and minivans were also fined for not wearing a mask or obeying COVID-19 regulation.

Controls were also carried out by the police’s Environmental Protection Unit (EPU) over illegalities related to hunting and trapping.    

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
