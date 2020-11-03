Man bailed after police traffic stop finds 29 sachets of cocaine in car

Marsascala resident Kenneth Pace has been released on bail after being charged with being in possession of 29 sachets of what police suspect to be cocaine.

Pace, 31, was accused of being in possession of the drug in circumstances which denoted that it was not exclusively intended for his personal use.

He was also accused of driving without a licence and insurance and relapsing.

Pace was arrested early on Monday morning during a police traffic stop in Marsascala, after officers noted that his vehicle had been driving towards them and had then pulled over to the side of the road, before driving on again.

It was found that the man had a driving licence which had been revoked and so he was ordered out of the car. A search of the vehicle recovered several transparent sachets containing a white powder and cash.

Pace pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on bail against a deposit of €1,000 and a personal guarantee of €20,000. He was also placed under a supervision order until proceedings are concluded.

Inspector Melvin Zammit prosecuted. Lawyers Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia appeared for Pace.

