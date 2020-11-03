menu

Boy, 9, seriously injured after falling from balcony

Mgarr incident leaves boy seriously injured

karl_azzopardi
3 November 2020, 5:26pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Boy hospitalised after falling from three-storey balcony
Boy hospitalised after falling from three-storey balcony

A nine-year-old boy has been seriously injured after falling three stories in Mgarr.

Police said the incident happened at around 2:30 pm in Triq il-Karamelli.

The boy fell from a private residence balcony.

A medical team was called onsite, and took the boy to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.

Caroline Farrugia Frendo has launched an inquiry into the case.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in Court & Police
Boy, 9, seriously injured after falling from balcony
Court & Police

Boy, 9, seriously injured after falling from balcony
Karl Azzopardi
Man accused of wounding his flatmate in drunken argument
Court & Police

Man accused of wounding his flatmate in drunken argument
Matthew Agius
Man bailed after police traffic stop finds 29 sachets of cocaine in car
Court & Police

Man bailed after police traffic stop finds 29 sachets of cocaine in car
Matthew Agius
Man charged with trafficking drugs in Balluta square granted bail
Court & Police

Man charged with trafficking drugs in Balluta square granted bail
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.