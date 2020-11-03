Boy, 9, seriously injured after falling from balcony

A nine-year-old boy has been seriously injured after falling three stories in Mgarr.

Police said the incident happened at around 2:30 pm in Triq il-Karamelli.

The boy fell from a private residence balcony.

A medical team was called onsite, and took the boy to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.

Caroline Farrugia Frendo has launched an inquiry into the case.

Police investigations are ongoing.