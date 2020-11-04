menu

Man seriously injured after fight in Mosta

A 31-year-old man was seriously injured in a fight on Tuesday evening in Mosta

4 November 2020, 9:44am
The incident took place at around 8:30pm
A 31-year-old man was seriously injured in a fight on Tuesday evening in Mosta.

The incident took place at around 8:30pm.

Police said that a fight had taken place between a 47-year-old man, and a 31-year-old Palestinian man from Mosta.

Both men were taken to the nearest clinic.

The 31-year-old was seriously injured, and the 47-year-old suffered minor injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.

