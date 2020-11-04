Man seriously injured after fight in Mosta
A 31-year-old man was seriously injured in a fight on Tuesday evening in Mosta
The incident took place at around 8:30pm.
Police said that a fight had taken place between a 47-year-old man, and a 31-year-old Palestinian man from Mosta.
Both men were taken to the nearest clinic.
The 31-year-old was seriously injured, and the 47-year-old suffered minor injuries.
A police investigation is ongoing.
