Woman accused of stealing from house she was employed to clean

A 43-year-old woman from Żabbar has denied stealing gold and jewellery from a house she was employed to clean.

Graziella Debono was released on bail after she was charged in court with aggravated theft and recidivism by police inspectors Jeffrey Scicluna and Paul Camilleri.

Debono, who worked as a maid, was accused of stealing jewellery from a residence she would clean. The theft allegedly took place on her last day of employment with the owner.

Before Magistrate Rachel Montebello this morning, the accused pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Her lawyers, Stefano Filletti and Mario Mifsud, requested bail, which was granted against a €200 deposit and a personal guarantee of €3,000.