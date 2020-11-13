'In her eyes I was dirt, ignorant, a drug addict,' Chris Cardona says of Daphne Caruana Galizia

Chris Cardona has reiterated his belief that a letter implicating him as the mastermind of Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder was a frame up.

Testifying in the Caruana Galizia public inquiry on Friday, the former economy minister said he knew nothing about the murder.

The letter had been found by police at Fenech’s house and had been passed onto the murder suspect by his doctor, Adrian Vella, while he was out on police bail.

The letter instructed Fenech to blame Caruana Galizia’s murder on Cardona, who had a tumultuous relationship with the journalist.

When news of the letter was leaked to the press in November 2019, Cardona was suspended from his ministerial portfolio but re-instated some two weeks later after police briefed Cabinet of the attempted frame up.

“I don’t know who wrote this letter but I have my suspicions as to who wrote it and sent it. Whoever wrote it didn't care about the consequences it caused,” Cardona said, adding the police had told him the letter had been tampered with and could not be sent for further investigation.

The former minister said many allegations had been made in his regard, trying to link him in some way or another with the murder.

“There were many allegations… That there were guns in my mouth, that I tried to kill myself, that I made phone calls with people involved in the murder... but not one of the allegations has been proven. The damage this caused me was a factor in my decision to leave politics. There are people who try to solve problems with the law of the jungle. When you have a disagreement with someone you take him to court not put him in the grave,” Cardona testified.

He denied being the lawyer of the Degiorgio brothers but had represented Vincent Muscat, il-Koħħu, once during bail proceedings in 2010.

He also denied ever going to the potato shed in Marsa, claiming he did not even know where it is.

Daphne relationship

On his relationship with Caruana Galizia, the former minister said he did not speak to her or meet her.

“I think that when you speak about someone who was murdered you need to qualify things. The murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia is a murder of a person. It is a macabre murder. In her eyes I was dirt, ignorant, a drug addict. That she puts up a picture of you with the Scarface background and your 16-year-old children go to school and are told that their father is a drug trafficker is not nice,” Cardona said.

When it was pointed out to him by the board that he had recently described her as a pillar of democracy, Cardona said that at first, she was but her writing had then degenerated.

“Daphne Caruana Galizia never wrote a story about my work. She never criticised or praised my work... she would only write about me on a personal level,” he said.

Muscat fainted

Cardona also lifted the lid on an incident two days before Caruana Galizia was murdered when then prime minister Joseph Muscat had fainted while attending a reception.

Government never announced the prime minister’s ailment in an official statement.

There have been rumours suggesting that Muscat fainted after he was informed of the murder plans but Cardona put paid to the speculation when asked about the incident by lawyer Jason Azzopardi.

“Yes, he [Muscat] fainted. It was a Saturday in the evening. There was an event by a company... hundreds of people were there. Joseph Muscat fainted and I carried him outside with his security officers. It emerged that he had not eaten anything that day,” Cardona said.

Asked whether he knew why this was kept hidden, Cardona said he does not know.

Back in June, Cardona resigned as deputy leader of the Labour party.

Previous sitting

In the previous sitting Parliamentary Secretary Alex Muscat testified that he saw nothing wrong with taking a €5,000 consultancy from Nexia BT despite the firm having set up the overseas structures for Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri.

READ MORE: Caruana Galizia public inquiry: Parliamentary Secretary saw nothing wrong taking work from Nexia BT

The public inquiry into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia is tasked with, amongst other things, determining whether the State did all it could to prevent the murder from happening.

Caruana Galizia was murdered in a car bomb just outside her Bidnija home on 16 October 2017.

Three men, George Degiorgio, Alfred Degiorgio and Vince Muscat, have been charged with carrying out the assassination, while Yorgen Fenech is charged with masterminding the murder.

Melvin Theuma, who acted as a middleman between Fenech and the three killers, was granted a presidential pardon last year to tell all.

The inquiry is led by retired judge Michael Mallia and includes former chief justice Joseph Said Pullicino and Judge Abigail Lofaro.