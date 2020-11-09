Sister of murder victim’s boyfriend raised alarm over disappearance just three hours after meeting her

Questions have been raised in court as to why the murder victim Charlene Farrugia’s boyfriend’s sister had contacted the police about Farrugia’s disappearance just three hours after she had last met her.

Magistrate Marseanne Farrugia presided as the compilation of evidence against Jean Paul Woods continued this morning. Woods is accused of murdering Farrugia and hiding her body in the Valletta bastions.



Abigail Tanti took the witness stand. Before she did so her lawyer, Lucio Sciriha, pointed out that she had been interrogated by the police four times and asked that she be cautioned or it be declared that no criminal steps were to be taken against her.

Prosecuting, Superintendent James Grech said that there were no plans to prosecute her but could not guarantee that if new information emerged in the future he would bind himself not to prosecute.

Tanti opted to testify. She told magistrate Marseanne Farrugia that Charlene Farrugia had dated her brother, Jonathan Attard, some 12 or 13 years ago.

At the time the witness had been dating Jesmond Cassar. She and Jesmond had agreed to pick Charlene up from St. Paul’s Bay, because at the time, Farrugia’s boyfriend Jonathan Attard, had been in prison.

They had rung her doorbell but nobody answered, she said.

Attard’s children had told her that Charlene, who used to take care of them as Attard was in prison, was not home.

Tanti had checked inside the house, as she had a key, and Charlene wasn’t there. She called Farrugia’s parents to see if Charlene was there but she wasn’t.

Tanti then went to file a missing persons report at the police station, but was told that only a family member could do so.

Defence lawyer Roberta Bonello asked the witness where she and Jesmond Cassar had been that day. They had been together but she couldn’t remember whether they had spent the whole day together, she said.

Bonello pressed Tanti on why she had filed a missing persons report just three hours after Farrugia had gone missing. “Why were you worried?” asked the lawyer. The witness replied that the police had instructed them to file the report.

The lawyer points out that the witness had contacted the police to tell them to pass on any news to her and not to Farrugia’s mother. She would pass on the information, she had said. Documentation proving this fact was shown to the witness, who said she didn’t recall telling the police this.

Bonello asks whether she had returned all the victim’s belongings to her family. She says she had, but some things had been missing- “televisions and so on”. She had filed a report with the police in this regard.

Superintendent James Grech re-examined the witness, asking her what had been done immediately after Farrugia had disappeared.

“We had checked with her parents and then we had checked with the police station who told us to file a report. Rather they said they needed the family to file a report.”

Superintendent Grech informed the court that Jonathan Attard, Charlene’s boyfriend at the time will testify in a future sitting.

The compilation of evidence continues on 21 December.

Lawyer Roberta Bonello is appearing for Woods, whilst lawyer Christian Camilleri appeared parte civile for the family of the victim. Inspectors James Grech and Jonathan Ransley are prosecuting