Men wanted in Italy over drug trafficking charges arrested in Malta
Two men aged 36 and 47 are due in court on Tuesday afternoon, facing extradition to Italy on drug trafficking charges
Two Maltese men, who are wanted in Italy over drug trafficking charges, were arrested in Floriana and Mosta, police said on Tuesday.
The arrests were made on the back of a European Arrest warrant issued by the Italian authorities.
The two men, aged 36 and 47, are expected to be arranged in court on Tuesday afternoon in front of Duty Magistrate Doreen Clarke, where extradition proceedings will be opened.
