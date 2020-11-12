menu

Police discover €90,000 worth of cocaine, cannabis during drugs bust

Two men have been arrested in relation to the raid

nicole_meilak
12 November 2020, 6:35pm
by Nicole Meilak
Photo: Communications Office, Malta Police Force
Two men have been arrested in an operation by the Drug Squad, with assistance from the Rapid Intervention Unit. 

Over 1.6kg worth of drugs, with a street value of around €90,000, were found during the operation. 

The men, a 36-year-old from Ħal Luqa and a 31-year-old from Birżebbuġa, were stopped by police on suspicions of drug trafficking. Police searched the car they were in and found two blocks of what is suspected to be cocaine, weighing in at 1.3kg.

Further searches in their Luqa residence led police to discover more substances, including 130 grams of cocaine, 100 grams of canabis, and 95 grams of cannabis resin.

An inquiry has been opened under Magistrate Dr Natasha Galea Sciberras LL.D, who appointed various experts to help in the case.

Investigations are still underway, while the two men will be arraigned in court on accusations of drug trafficking and aggravated drug posession.

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
