19 year-old driver killed, passenger seriously injured, in Mgarr crash

A car crash in Mgarr late last night has claimed the life of 19 year-old motorist, Alan Galea from Mosta.

The fatal collision, in which a passenger in the 19 year-old’s car suffered grievous injuries, occurred on Triq Sir Temi Zammit at around 11:15pm.

Police from the Rapid Intervention Unit and the Mosta District were first at the scene, finding a collision between two vehicles. Civil Protection Department units were required to extract the occupants from both cars.



They established that a Toyota, driven by the 19 year old with his 18 year-old male passenger and which was being driven in the direction of Mosta, had collided with a Mitsubishi driven by a male 35 year old Mgarr resident driving in the opposite direction.

The 19 year old succumbed to the serious injuries he suffered shortly afterwards, while the 18 year old was certified as having suffered grievous injuries. No details as to the injuries suffered by the 35 year old motorist in the other car were available at the time of writing.

Magistrate Marseann Farrugia is leading an inquiry into the incident.

Friday's fatal crash comes two days before the UN's world day of remembrance for road traffic victims, which will be marked on Sunday.

In a statement marking the event, Doctors for Road Safety said that every crash has a definite and preventable cause and that understanding this was crucial to informing public policies and decisions about infrastructure and vehicle manufacture.