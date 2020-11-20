Police Commissioner tells inquiry, motive for Caruana Galizia murder still unclear

The motive for the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia is still not clear despite the arraignments, Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa has told the public inquiry.

Gafa was testifying on Friday morning in front of three judges tasked with the public inquiry into the murder.

Four men have so far been charged with the murder – George Degiorgio, Alfred Degiorgio and Vince Muscat stand charged with carrying out the assassination and Yorgen Fenech with commissioning the crime. A fifth person, Melvin Theuma, who acted as a middleman, was given a presidential pardon to tell all.

Gafa said that while people were charged with the murder, the motive for the crime was still unclear.

He said that changes made to the homicide squad have resulted in having an inspector focused almost entirely on the Caruana Galizia murder. “Before that every new murder would take investigating focus away from this case,” he said.

Gafa told the inquiry board that all inquiring magistrates involved in the various investigations surrounding the Panama Papers, 17 Black and others, had appointed foreign experts.

“So, we must wait for the outcome of their investigations. Believe me, Mr Justice, it is not easy,” Gafa said.

He steered clear of commenting on the lack of financial crime investigations by his predecessors, insisting that he implemented changes to the Financial Crime Investigation Department soon after becoming commissioner.

“When you start seeing day in day out the same attacks on the same sector, it becomes difficult for the department to operate. I saw the need for a new stimulus in that department,” he said on the appointment of Assistant Commissioner Alexandra Mamo to head the unit.

“Every two weeks I meet Assistant Commsisioner Alexandra Mamo for an update. My job isn't to investigate, it is to give direction,” he said.

Judge Abigail Lofaro asked whether Gafa knew that the delays in cooperation from the United Arab Emirates on 17 Black, were down to mistakes and lack of correct information supplied by the Malta police when filing the request for information.

Gafa would only say that he met with Magistrate Charmaine Galea and had used all possible avenues, including supranational institutions “to make sure our questions do not fall on deaf ears”.

Gafa's testimony continued behind closed doors.

Previous sitting

In the previous sitting former minister, Chris Cardona testified. Cardona reiterated his belief that a letter implicating him as the mastermind of Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder was a frame-up.

The public inquiry into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia is tasked with, amongst other things, determining whether the State did all it could to prevent the murder from happening.

Caruana Galizia was murdered in a car bomb just outside her Bidnija home on 16 October 2017.

Three men, George Degiorgio, Alfred Degiorgio and Vince Muscat, have been charged with carrying out the assassination, while Yorgen Fenech is charged with masterminding the murder.

Melvin Theuma, who acted as a middleman between Fenech and the three killers, was granted a presidential pardon last year to tell all.

The inquiry is led by retired judge Michael Mallia and includes former chief justice Joseph Said Pullicino and Judge Abigail Lofaro.