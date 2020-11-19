Corradino inmate, 25, found dead in prison cell
Pakistani inmate, 25, found dead in his cell at 6am, magisterial inquiry underway
A 25-year-old inmate was found dead in his prison cell at the Corradino Correctional Facility.
The correctional services agency said the Pakistani man, was found dead at 6am.
The agency said that there was no indication of suspicious activity and that on first inspection it appeared the man had died in his sleep.
A magisterial inquiry is underway.
More in Court & Police
Court & Police
Court & Police