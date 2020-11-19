menu

Corradino inmate, 25, found dead in prison cell

Pakistani inmate, 25, found dead in his cell at 6am, magisterial inquiry underway

laura_calleja
19 November 2020, 8:03am
by Laura Calleja

A 25-year-old inmate was found dead in his prison cell at the Corradino Correctional Facility.

The correctional services agency said the Pakistani man, was found dead at 6am.

The agency said that there was no indication of suspicious activity and that on first inspection it appeared the man had died in his sleep. 

A magisterial inquiry is underway.

More in Court & Police
Sliema double murder suspect extradited to Malta to be arraigned tomorrow
Court & Police

Sliema double murder suspect extradited to Malta to be arraigned tomorrow
Matthew Agius
Castille heavies cleared of illegal detention of journalists during 2019 political crisis
Court & Police

Castille heavies cleared of illegal detention of journalists during 2019 political crisis
Matthew Agius
Corradino inmate, 25, found dead in prison cell
Court & Police

Corradino inmate, 25, found dead in prison cell
Laura Calleja
Several injured in three-car collision
Court & Police

Several injured in three-car collision
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.