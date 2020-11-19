Sliema double murder suspect extradited to Malta to be arraigned tomorrow

A Danish man is set to be charged tomorrow over his alleged role in a recent double murder in Sliema after he was extradited to Malta earlier today.



Jesper Kristiansen arrived from Madrid aboard an Air Malta plane that was chartered by the Malta Police Force, according to news reports.



Kristiansen had previously been identified as the third suspect in the murder of Christian Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejowski, who were shot dead inside their Sliema home on 18 August, in what police say was a burglary gone wrong.



Daniel Muka from Albania and Viktor Dragomanski from North Macedonia have already been charged with the murder.



Extradition proceedings against Kristiansen, who was arrested in Cadiz, Spain in August, had been ongoing for some time.

