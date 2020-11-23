Court cautions Jason Azzopardi over radio interview, dismisses Yorgen Fenech complaint

Jason Azzopardi should have exercised greater caution during a radio interview when he attributed guilt to Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech, a court has ruled.

Azzopardi is the lawyer of the Caruana Galizia family and is appearing parte civile in the compilation of evidence against Fenech.

In a ruling delivered today, Magistrate Rachel Montebello dismissed Fenech’s claim that Azzopardi’s statements during the interview breached his right to be presumed innocent until proven otherwise. She also dismissed Fenech’s request for a remedy.

During submissions in court last week, Fenech’s lawyers said Azzopardi was not only a party to the murder proceedings but also an MP and Opposition justice spokesperson, who could influence his constituents.

The magistrate ruled that as parte civile lawyer, Azzopardi could not be expected to be impartial in the proceedings, given that he was representing the victim’s relatives, who had a direct interest in the case against Fenech.

She also dismissed Fenech’s claims that Azzopardi’s public role put him in breach of the law when he made his statements during the radio show on 103FM.

However, the magistrate did say that Azzopardi should have exercised greater caution given his political role.

The court said that it was not precluding the victim’s family from expressing its views on the guilt or otherwise of the accused.

But the magistrate noted that when the parte civile lawyer was also a public person with a political role, the significance of public statements attributing guilt to Fenech, “did not remain only subjective opinions of an interested party”.

“This court believes that [Azzopardi] cannot divest himself completely from his public role to make declarations of guilt about Yorgen Fenech simply because at the same time he acts as the lawyer for the Caruana Galizia family… [because] this distinction can become artificial,” the magistrate ruled.

She called for greater caution to be exercised when public statements are made, given that such information will remain permanently in the public domain through electronic means.

The court also added that it was not wise to hold public discussions on criminal matters that were still sub judice.