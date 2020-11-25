menu

Police have new leads on previously unknown people linked to Caruana Galizia murder

Superintendent Keith Arnaud tells Daphne public inquiry that data extracted from Yorgen Fenech's electronic devices by Europol has given police new leads on people previously unknown to the investigation

matthew_agius
25 November 2020, 9:29am
by Matthew Agius
Inspector Keith Arnaud (left) exiting the court after one of the sessions in the compilation of evidence against murder suspect Yorgen Fenech
Data extracted from Yorgen Fenech’s electronic devices has given police new leads on people who could be linked to Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder, the public inquiry heard.

Superintendent Keith Arnaud was testifying in the public inquiry probing the journalist’s murder and circumstances that made it happen.

Arnaud’s testimony continued behind closed doors but in the brief session attended by journalists, he said data extracted by Europol from Fenech’s devices would shortly be presented as evidence in the compilation of evidence against the murder suspect.

The superintendent said the data, which is being analysed by the Maltese police and Europol, could help understand certain aspects of the crime.

Asked by chief justice emeritus Joseph Said Pullicino if the data has given new leads other than those linked to arrested persons, Arnaud replied: “There are new leads. It could lead to other people who are somehow involved in the murder. It doesn't necessarily concern the people known to the investigation so far.”

The public inquiry into the murder of Caruana Galizia is tasked with, amongst other things, determining whether the State did all it could to prevent the murder from happening.

Caruana Galizia was murdered in a car bomb just outside her Bidnija home on 16 October 2017.

Three men, George Degiorgio, Alfred Degiorgio and Vince Muscat, have been charged with carrying out the assassination, while Yorgen Fenech is charged with masterminding the murder.

Melvin Theuma, who acted as a middleman between Fenech and the three killers, was granted a presidential pardon last year to tell all.

The inquiry is led by retired judge Michael Mallia and includes former chief justice Joseph Said Pullicino and Judge Abigail Lofaro.

09:51 That’s all for today. Thank you for following. Kurt Sansone
09:51 We return on Friday at 9:30am. Former minister Konrad Mizzi has been notified to appear in front of the inquiry on Friday. Kurt Sansone
09:49 The press is now asked to leave so that the testimony continues behind closed doors. Kurt Sansone
09:49 Arnaud: “There are new leads. It could lead to other people who are somehow involved in the murder. It doesn't necessarily concern the people known to the investigation so far.” Kurt Sansone
09:47 Arnaud says that the data could help understand certain aspects of the crime. Said Pullicino asks if the data has given new leads other than those linked to arrested persons. Kurt Sansone
09:45 Chief justice emeritus Joseph Said Pullicino asks if there is something relevant to this inquiry in the data. “I think there could be,” says the investigator. Kurt Sansone
09:45 “There is a lot of data to be exhibited, but it is easily understandable,” Arnaud says. Kurt Sansone
09:44 Arnaud explains that Europol will be presenting the data extracted from the devices in the compilation of evidence in the coming days. He says Europol are extracting the raw data and this is being analysed by the Maltese police together with Europol. Kurt Sansone
09:43 Arnaud says that before the pandemic, Europol officers would be in Malta but are now back in their home country and corresponding electronically. “Some officers went up to Europol HQ with the data collected after November 2019. The analysis is not complete and there are some people the police would like to speak to as a result of what is emerging from the data,” he says. Kurt Sansone
09:42 Arnaud: “Yes, it is. The same rhythm as the previous months. The taskforce is still in place. FCID, the financial crime unit within the police force, has more people analysing the financial aspects. Europol is still assisting the investigation.” Kurt Sansone
09:40 Mallia asks if the investigation is still ongoing. Kurt Sansone
09:39 He takes the oath. Kurt Sansone
09:39 Keith Arnaud, who was last month made a superintendent, is asked whether he can testify anything that is not extremely sensitive. “I can,” he replies. Kurt Sansone
09:38 The judges emerge from chambers. Judge emeritus Michael Mallia says it could be prudent for this sitting to be held behind closed doors. Kurt Sansone
09:33 Inspector Keith Arnaud, the lead investigator in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder case, is expected to testify this morning. Kurt Sansone
09:33 In yesterday's sitting, the president of the Malta Institute of Journalists Sylvana Debono and OPM head of customer care Sandro Craus testified. Kurt Sansone
09:32 We are waiting for another session of the public inquiry to start. Kurt Sansone
09:31 Good morning. Kurt Sansone

 

 

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
