Woman charged with shoplifting is remanded in custody

A woman has been remanded in custody after allegedly stealing items worth a total of €90

25 November 2020, 3:12pm
by Matthew Agius

A woman has been remanded in custody after allegedly stealing items worth a total of €90.

30-year-old Amanda Borg Manduca of Swieqi was arraigned under arrest before magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo, accused of simple theft and breaching her bail conditions.

Inspector Leeroy Balzan Engerer accused the woman of stealing €30 worth of beauty products from a Sliema shop, €30 cash from a wallet belonging to a shop employee in Swieqi and the attempted theft of €30 worth of meat products from the same shop.

Lawyer Roberta Bonello, appearing as defence counsel to the accused, entered a plea of not guilty. Bail was not requested at this stage, and the woman was remanded in custody.

