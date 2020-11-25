Body of Għaxaq shooting victim released for burial after 3 months

The body of shooting victim Antoine Dalli is to be released for burial, almost 3 months after his murder.

Magistrate Marseanne Farrugia issued the order as the compilation of evidence against Salvu Dalli continued this afternoon. Dalli is accused of the murder of his 37 year old son at his home in Għaxaq in August. Antoine Dalli’s body was found in the shower with a single gunshot wound.

Medico-legal expert Mario Scerri, who examined the accused at the request of Dalli’s defence lawyer, Lennox Vella, said that the man had poor eyesight and trouble standing up.

Scerri also said that the victim died of a single gunshot wound to the lower abdomen, delivered from a few metres away. Pathologists Ali Safraz and Tiffany Buhagiar explained that the victim had died almost instantaneously.

The case will continue on 7 December with civilian witnesses testifying. Lawyers Franco Debono, Francesca Zarb and Kathleen Grima are appearing for the victim’s family. Superintendent Keith Arnaud is leading the prosecution.