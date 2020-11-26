Daphne murder: Chief investigator testifies behind closed doors on Yorgen Fenech pardon request

The chief investigator in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder case, Superintendent Keith Arnaud, has testified behind closed doors in relation to a pardon request by Yorgen Fenech.

Arnaud took the witness stand on Thursday morning as the compilation of evidence against Fenech continued.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello ruled at the start of the sitting that Arnaud's testimony on what Fenech had told police while he was in custody last year should be heard behind closed doors.

Arnaud was expected to testify about the request for a pardon Fenech had made at the time and any information he may have divulged to investigators.

Fenech's defence team wanted the testimony to be heard behind closed doors so as not to prejudice their client's right to a fair hearing. The prosecution and the parte civile lawyers objected but the court ruled Arnaud's testimony will be heard behind closed doors.

Arnaud's testimony lasted more than three hours.

At the end of the sitting, Fenech's lawyers asked for bail. The prosecution objected and the magistrate is expected to rule on the request from chambers.

Previous sitting

During the previous sitting, Yorgen Fenech’s lawyer argued that radio comments by Jason Azzopardi were prejudicial to his client’s right to the presumption of innocence and requested a remedy. In a subsequent ruling, Magistrate Rachel Montebello dismissed the complaint but also cautioned Azzopardi to be careful when making public statements about the case in which he is parte civile lawyer.

The evidence against Fenech primarily rests on the testimony of Melvin Theuma, the middleman in the murder. Theuma, who had secretly recorded various conversations between himself, Fenech and others, was given a presidential pardon to tell all last year.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello is hearing the compilation of evidence against Fenech.

The defence lawyers are Marion Camilleri, Gianluca Caruana Curran and Charles Mercieca.

The prosecution is being led by Superintendent Keith Arnaud and Inspector Kurt Zahra, assisted by the Attorney General.

Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are appearing parte civile for the Caruana Galizia family.