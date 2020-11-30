Caruana Galizia public inquiry: Silvio Debono used to meet Keith Schembri over projects, insists he was not a friend

DB Group chairman Silvio Debono has said he used to speak with former OPM Chief of Staff Keith Schembri on ongoing projects, but insisted he was never his friend.

Debono was testifying in court on Monday during the public inquiry into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

"I would speak with the chief of staff on projects and things going on, but not in any capacity as a friend,” he said.

Debono was also asked over his relationship with former minister Konrad Mizzi. He denied ever speaking with Mizzi before or after the DB-ITS tender.

During the inquiry, Debono claimed that Daphne Caruana Galizia was employed as a consultant with him for “a month or two” in 2002.

"I have nothing against her," he said.

On the DB-ITS tender, Debono expressed his frustration at the fact that the company was supposed to spend €17 million on the tender, but ended up paying more.

He also said that the price for the tender was just, presenting a document proving so. The document was passed on to the magistrates for further evaluation.

On 19 libel cases presented against Daphne Caruana Galizia in March 2017, Debono said he wanted to wash his hands of the allegations made.

"There was a bond, the aim of these posts was to make sure the bond doesn't work out - I wanted it to work out. I wanted to wash my hands of these allegations and I wanted to make a point," he said.

The cases were filed after Caruana Galizia tore into Debono's db Group, a hotel chain, after the latter clashed with Nationalist Party leader Simon Busuttil. The incident happened after the PN came out strongly against the sale of the Institute of Tourism Studies in Paceville to the db Group. Debono's chief executive had privately asked the PN leader to return money the group had donated to the party, a message Busuttil interpreted as blackmail and which he read out on Net TV.

"When she's writing that I'm corrupt, of course I'm going to open a libel case!" he exclaimed.

Debono also spoke about party donations, saying donations of around €5,000 - €7,000 were given to the Labour Party and €6,000 to the Nationalist Party.

Paul Apap Bologna also testified in the public inquiry, presenting documents to the court. Among these documents are contracts, all the transactions at GEM, reservation cost, and a timeline of the insurance policies with relevant email correspondence and official insurance certificates.

Asked about the appointment of Gasan, and whether he was included in the email thread where Yorgen Fenech announced his resignation from the consortium, Apap Bologna replied that he was included, and would be dropping off a copy of the thread to the magistrates.

Former government communications head Kurt Farrugia was the last to testify, bringing with him documents pertaining to the €1 million reward offered by the Prime Minister after Daphne Caruana Galizia's death for information on the case.

Asked about Nicholas Right, and whether a contract was offered to him in the run up to the 2013 and 2017 elections, Farrugia said that he was contacted before 2013, but not in relation to Daphne Caruana Galizia.