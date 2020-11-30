Three charged with kidnapping woman, demanding ransom

A 50-year-old woman from Lebanon was kidnapped from her Msida residence and kept as ransom.

At 7pm last Saturday police received a telephone call from a man, who reported that a Libyan person contacted, threatening that if he doesn't pay a sum of money he won't see his mother anymore.

Investigations from the District Police found that the woman was kidnapped from her home, and police quickly began a search for her and her kidnappers.

At 10:30pm on the same day two Libyan men aged 43 and 36 were arrested by the Rapid Intervention Unit in Sliema.

Half an hour later the Vice Squad, Major Crimes and Rapid Intervention Units found the woman, who was being held at an apartment in Triq Barnaba, Buġibba by a 22-year-old Maltese girl.

The three people were arrested and taken to the lock-up at Police General Headquarters in floriana. The victim was given treatment at a health centre, and was offered assistance from the Victim Support Unit in the Police force.

A magisterial inquiry has since been opened, the case being presided by Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit. The three persons arrested will be arraigned in court at 12:30pm today on charges of kidnapping and threatening use of violence, among other charges.

Inspectors John Spiteri, Stephen Gulia and Jessica Bezzina will be prosecuting.