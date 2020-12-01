71-year-old seriously injured after falling from height in Iklin

A 71-year-old man has been hospitalised after falling from a height in Iklin.

The incident happened in Triq il-Wied at around 12:00 pm on Tuesday.

Preliminary investigations showed the man fell while carrying out works in an apartment block.

The man was taken immediately to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.

Magistrate Marseanne Farrugia has launched an inquiry into the case.

Police investigations are ongoing.