Cannabis grass valued at €55,000 seized by police in Cirkewwa arrest

46-year-old man found in possession of three kilos of cannabis arrested in police operation  

karl_azzopardi
1 December 2020, 3:49pm
by Karl Azzopardi
The seized cannabis is estimated to be worth around €55,000
Police have seized three kilograms of cannabis grass from a man who resides in Marsa. 

Police said that the 46-year-old man was being observed for a number of days. 

In an operation carried out by the police’s drug squad on Monday morning, the man was stopped in Cirkewwa, and a search in his vehicle yielded the illegal drug. 

12 packets of cannabis, with a street value of €55,000, was found in a sack in the car’s booth. 

The man is being held for questioning at the Floriana headquarters.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit has been informed of the case and launched an inquiry. 

Police investigations are ongoing. 

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
