Cannabis grass valued at €55,000 seized by police in Cirkewwa arrest

Police have seized three kilograms of cannabis grass from a man who resides in Marsa.

Police said that the 46-year-old man was being observed for a number of days.

In an operation carried out by the police’s drug squad on Monday morning, the man was stopped in Cirkewwa, and a search in his vehicle yielded the illegal drug.

12 packets of cannabis, with a street value of €55,000, was found in a sack in the car’s booth.

The man is being held for questioning at the Floriana headquarters.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit has been informed of the case and launched an inquiry.

Police investigations are ongoing.