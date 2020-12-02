€29,000 in undeclared cash discovered by Peter the sniffer dog
€29,000 in undeclared cash was found on a passenger about to board a flight for Lisbon, Portugal
Peter the custom's canine officer, together with his handler, intercepted nearly €29,000 in undeclared cash at the airport, the Customs Department said.
During passenger screenings on a flight leaving for Lisbon, Peter indicated the possibility of cash on a French national who was about to board the flight.
Officials inspected the passenger's belongings and the search found €28,750 in cash.
Customs said the passenger agreed to pay a fine in accordance with the law.
