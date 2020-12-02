Rijpma gets 30 years jail for girlfriend's gruesome murder in 2018

menu

matthew_agius
2 December 2020, 10:04am
by Matthew Agius
Jelle Rijpma has been jailed for 30 years after admitting to the gruesome murder of his girlfriend Shannon Mak in 2018.

Mak’s body was found with her throat cut in Santa Venera.

Rijpma had initially denied the charges which included wilful homicide and carrying arms improper, but later changed his plea to one of guilt on 14 October 2020 before the court of magistrates.

The victim Shannon Mak was found dead on the street in Santa Venera (Facebook)
The victim Shannon Mak was found dead on the street in Santa Venera (Facebook)

When the case was called before the Criminal Court presided by Madam Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera this morning, Rijpma reiterated his admission. The court noted that the man’s criminal record was pristine, but also took into account the joint submissions of the Attorney General and the accused, who requested a punishment of imprisonment for 30 years.

The Court jailed Rijpma for 30 years and fined him €116.47 on the weapons charge. He was also ordered to pay over €33,000 in court expenses.

Police Inspector Kurt Zahra prosecuted.

Lawyer Elaine Mercieca appeared for the Attorney General and lawyer Stephen Tonna Lowell was defence counsel. Lawyer Stefano Filletti appeared parte civile for the victim's family.

