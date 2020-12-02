menu

Police charge man caught with three kilos of cannabis grass

Man denied bail after police discover 12 packets of cannabis in his car

matthew_agius
2 December 2020, 7:25pm
by Matthew Agius

46-year-old Dennis Zammit from Marsa has been charged after three kg of marijuana was found in his possession.

Zammit was found with a sack containing the drugs in his car after the police followed him to Cirkewwa.

In the sack, police discovered 12 packets of cannabis with a street value of €55,000.

Bail was denied and the Court ordered the freezing of the man's assets.

Magistrate Josette Demicoli presided.

Lawyer Mario Mifsud was defence counsel.

READ ALSO: Cannabis grass valued at €55,000 seized by police in Cirkewwa arrest

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
More in Court & Police
Police charge man caught with three kilos of cannabis grass
Court & Police

Police charge man caught with three kilos of cannabis grass
Matthew Agius
Court hears submissions on injunction filed by health authorities to stop union directives
Court & Police

Court hears submissions on injunction filed by health authorities to stop union directives
Karl Azzopardi
Afriqiyah Airways hijacker sentenced to 25 years’ imprisonment
Court & Police

Afriqiyah Airways hijacker sentenced to 25 years’ imprisonment
Karl Azzopardi
Updated | Police find wanted man
Court & Police

Updated | Police find wanted man
Laura Calleja
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.