Police charge man caught with three kilos of cannabis grass

46-year-old Dennis Zammit from Marsa has been charged after three kg of marijuana was found in his possession.

Zammit was found with a sack containing the drugs in his car after the police followed him to Cirkewwa.

In the sack, police discovered 12 packets of cannabis with a street value of €55,000.

Bail was denied and the Court ordered the freezing of the man's assets.

Magistrate Josette Demicoli presided.

Lawyer Mario Mifsud was defence counsel.

