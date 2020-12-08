Man seriously injured after car crashes down two storeys and into field

A 73-year-old man was hospitalised on Monday after he lost control of his vehicle and plunged two storeys into a field, the police said.

The accident occurred in Girgenti, within the limits of Siggiewi at 5:30pm.

The man, from Dingli, was driving a smart car.

The man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.