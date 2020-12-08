73-year-old reporting missing to the police
Alfred Tanti, 73, was last seen in the Bormla area
The police are requesting the public’s help in locating a person who was reported missing.
Alfred Tanti, 73, was last seen in Bormla on Monday, wearing a blue jacket, black trousers and a grey cap.
Anyone with information on this person is encouraged to contact police, even in a confidential manner, by calling the Police General Headquarters or by contacting a nearby police station.
