Man, 63, found dead under overturned tractor in Gozo

A 63-year-old man was found dead underneath a tractor in a field in Munxar on Monday evening, the police said.

Mario Grima, 63, from Munxar, Gozo was found at 9pm in Triq Ras il-Bajjada.

The man was found by police under an overturned tractor, he had been reported missing hours prior.

The Munxar band club Facebook page paid tribute to the festa enthusiast.

“Mario would always be among the first year after year to give donations and give his all when it comes to fireworks. Lord, grant him eternal peace,” it said.

He was certified dead on the spot by members of civil protection.

Magistrate Bridgette Sultana has been appointed to the inquiry.

A police investigation is ongoing.